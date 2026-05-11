Occupier’s dashcam captured Ukrainian drone striking vehicle with ruscists inside. VIDEO
A video has been published online showing a Ukrainian kamikaze drone striking a vehicle carrying occupying forces.
According to Censor.NET, the moment of impact was captured by a dashcam installed in one of the Russian Armed Forces’ vehicles parked nearby.
According to available information, there were two Russian soldiers in the vehicle at the time of the strike.
They were killed instantly as a result of the strike.
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