Occupier’s dashcam captured Ukrainian drone striking vehicle with ruscists inside. VIDEO

A video has been published online showing a Ukrainian kamikaze drone striking a vehicle carrying occupying forces.

According to Censor.NET, the moment of impact was captured by a dashcam installed in one of the Russian Armed Forces’ vehicles parked nearby.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to available information, there were two Russian soldiers in the vehicle at the time of the strike.

They were killed instantly as a result of the strike.

Watch more: Operators from SIGNUM battalion used FPV drones to eliminate 13 Russian infantrymen in forests of Lyman region. VIDEO

Watch more: Drone operators from 414th Brigade’s "Madiar Birds" unit eliminated small assault group of five Russian invaders with three strikes. VIDEO