Ukrainian kamikaze drone flew into concrete pipe under road and struck occupiers’ ammunition. VIDEO

In the Kupiansk sector, operators of Ukrainian strike drones put on a masterclass in precision piloting. According to Censor.NET, the defenders located and destroyed an ammunition depot that the Russian invaders had tried to conceal thoroughly.

The occupiers had chosen a massive concrete pipe under the road as a shelter for their ammunition, hoping it would protect them from air strikes. However, a Ukrainian kamikaze drone literally ‘blew the lid off’ the enemy’s hideout: the pilot skilfully guided the drone straight into the structure.

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