Russia is increasing pressure on Kupiansk from north, but effectiveness of offensive is decreasing, - Trehubov

The occupiers are trying to step up the pressure on Kupiansk, but they are not achieving the results they expected.

According to Censor.NET, Viktor Trehubov, a spokesperson for the Joint Forces Operation, announced this on television.

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"The Russians are trying to push through Kupiansk from the north, applying pressure via Holubivka, though now with less effectiveness than they had hoped for previously. The situation in this regard remains unchanged; it's just that their effectiveness is declining," Trehubov noted.

According to him, Russian troops still have small units stationed directly in Kupiansk and continue to attempt to put pressure on the city from the north.

Watch more: Paratroopers of 77th Brigade take out tank, artillery, Shaheds and occupiers’ infantry in Kupiansk direction. VIDEO

"They have stated in their promises and reports that progress is being made in a certain direction, and even if there isn't any in reality, they simply try to demonstrate it, if only by moving troops," the spokesperson noted.

Russian statements regarding the situation in the Kharkiv region do not reflect reality

Tregubov stated that a similar situation is being observed throughout the Kharkiv region.

According to him, Russian maps and public statements often significantly distort the actual situation in the Lyman, Kupiansk, and Southern Slobozhanskyi sectors. He emphasized that the information disseminated by the enemy often does not correspond to the actual situation on the front lines.

See more: Syrskyi discussed situation in Southern-Slobozhanskyi sector with Khartiia command. PHOTOS