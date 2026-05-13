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News Video Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces Destruction of Russian drones
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Paratroopers of 77th Brigade take out tank, artillery, Shaheds and occupiers’ infantry in Kupiansk direction. VIDEO

Paratroopers of the 77th Separate Airmobile Naddniprianska Brigade of the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Air Assault Forces of Ukraine’s Armed Forces continue to kill the enemy in the Kupiansk direction.

Censor.NET reports that the daily combat work of Ukrainian defenders includes eliminating enemy manpower and striking equipment, communications and reconnaissance assets.

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The units pay special attention to enemy Shahed attack UAVs during massive enemy attacks.

Reconnaissance, FPV drones, artillery and adjacent units work in close coordination, leaving the enemy no opportunity to operate with impunity in this direction.

In particular, the footage shows the destruction of:

  • vehicles;
  • motorcycles;
  • enemy shelters;
  • antennas;
  • artillery;
  • a tank;
  • Shahed UAVs;
  • Russian infantry.

Read more: Defense Forces hit enemy command posts, logistics and troop concentrations – General Staff

Watch more: Fighters from 475th Regiment "Code 9.2" routed Russian marine company and liberated territory in Huliaipole direction. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12319) elimination (7825) artillery (355) air assault troops (263) drones (5139) 77th SAB (44) Shahed (1529) Kharkiv region (1904) Kupiansk district (547) Kupiansk (639)
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