Defense Forces hit enemy command posts, logistics and troop concentrations – General Staff

On the night of 12 May 2026, units of Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck a number of important facilities of the Russian occupiers.

The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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Command posts

In particular, two command and observation posts and an enemy command post were hit near Selydove in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region.

In addition, an aggressor UAV command post was hit near Pokrovsk, Donetsk region.

Watch more: Two radar stations, depots and Russian forces’ deployment points were struck by USF in Donetsk Oblast. VIDEO

Strikes on logistics

Ukrainian troops also struck occupiers’ logistics depot in Novopoltavka, Zaporizhzhia region, and an enemy repair unit in Rozkvit, Luhansk region.

Damage to manpower

Among other targets, areas where enemy manpower was concentrated were hit in Donetsk in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region and in Okhrimivka in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region.

Watch more: Unmanned systems forces struck air defence systems and air defence missile systems worth over $131 million in week. VIDEO