Defense Forces hit enemy command posts, logistics and troop concentrations – General Staff
On the night of 12 May 2026, units of Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck a number of important facilities of the Russian occupiers.
The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported this, Censor.NET informs.
Command posts
In particular, two command and observation posts and an enemy command post were hit near Selydove in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region.
In addition, an aggressor UAV command post was hit near Pokrovsk, Donetsk region.
Strikes on logistics
Ukrainian troops also struck occupiers’ logistics depot in Novopoltavka, Zaporizhzhia region, and an enemy repair unit in Rozkvit, Luhansk region.
Damage to manpower
Among other targets, areas where enemy manpower was concentrated were hit in Donetsk in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region and in Okhrimivka in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region.
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