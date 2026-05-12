Unmanned systems forces struck air defence systems and air defence missile systems worth over $131 million in week. VIDEO
Over the past week, the Unmanned Systems Forces have carried out strikes against key enemy targets in the Donetsk region.
According to Censor.NET, the targets hit included a "Buk-M3" anti-aircraft missile system, a "Tor-M2" air defence system, a "Kasta" radar station and a "Tunguska" anti-aircraft missile and gun system.
The total value of the equipment destroyed in these strikes alone exceeds $131 million.
The USF notes that systematic strikes on air defence systems and radar stations are gradually depleting the enemy’s combat potential and limiting its ability to wage war.
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