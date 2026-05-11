Omega special forces unit shoots down 43 Russian Molniya UAVs in one day. VIDEO

Fighters of the 1st Separate Special Purpose Detachment "Omega" shot down 43 Russian Molniya UAVs over the course of one day.

According to Censor.NET, this is the result of combat operations by one of the unit’s crews.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The Ukrainian military notes that every launch of an enemy drone is an attempt to attack civilians, as well as to strike infrastructure and logistics.

The defenders shared footage of the destruction of aerial targets on their Telegram channel.

Watch more: Minus 496 occupiers and dozens of units of equipment: results of work of 7th Corps of Air Assault Forces’ unmanned systems in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO

Watch more: Occupier films killed group of fellow soldiers after strike by Ukrainian MLRS. VIDEO