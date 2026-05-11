Omega special forces unit shoots down 43 Russian Molniya UAVs in one day. VIDEO
Fighters of the 1st Separate Special Purpose Detachment "Omega" shot down 43 Russian Molniya UAVs over the course of one day.
According to Censor.NET, this is the result of combat operations by one of the unit’s crews.
The Ukrainian military notes that every launch of an enemy drone is an attempt to attack civilians, as well as to strike infrastructure and logistics.
The defenders shared footage of the destruction of aerial targets on their Telegram channel.
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