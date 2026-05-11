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Minus 496 occupiers and dozens of units of equipment: results of work of 7th Corps of Air Assault Forces’ unmanned systems in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO
Unmanned systems units in the area of responsibility of the 7th Quick Response Corps of the Air Assault Forces continue to repel attacks by Russian troops in the Pokrovsk direction.
As Censor.NET reports, since the beginning of May, drone operators, through coordinated actions, have been striking the manpower, equipment, and shelters of the enemy, who tried to advance through open terrain and bypass the positions of the Defense Forces.
Thanks to the work of the Unmanned Systems Coordination Center, 496 occupiers have been eliminated or wounded since May 1.
The following were also destroyed or damaged:
- 36 units of armored vehicles and artillery systems;
- 88 trucks and cars;
- 31 ATVs and motorcycles;
- 331 enemy shelters.
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