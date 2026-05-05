Rare Tyulpan mortar and ruscist who fired it taken out: combat work of Vampire bomber drone operated by 57th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade fighters. VIDEO
The enemy has lost a rare and extremely powerful system, a self-propelled 240-mm 2S4 Tyulpan mortar used to destroy Ukrainian fortifications and positions.
Censor.NET reports that FPV drone crews using thermal imagers and a Vampire bomber of BAR Ares of the 57th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade destroyed the mortar along with a crew member, as well as a cover vehicle near the village of Arkhangelskoye in Belgorod region.
These systems are rare in the Russian army, so each loss significantly reduces the enemy’s fire capabilities.
After being hit, the Tyulpan mortar will no longer be used to shell the positions of the Defense Forces, including in the Kharkiv direction.
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