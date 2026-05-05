Artillerymen from 48th Brigade of Ukrainian Armed Forces detected and destroyed Russian artillery piece whilst it was in action. VIDEO

Ukrainian defenders from the 48th Artillery Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a Russian gun whilst it was in action.

According to Censor.NET, the brigade’s aerial reconnaissance detected enemy artillery fire, after which a strike was immediately launched against the identified target.

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel

As a result of the strike, the occupiers’ equipment caught fire and detonated.

Following the attack, operators conducted a follow-up reconnaissance and confirmed the complete destruction of the enemy gun.

Watch more: Soldiers of 119th Brigade repelled assault and destroyed column of enemy quad bikes in Sumy region. VIDEO