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Airstrike by MiG-29 fighter jet on enemy UAV command post in south. VIDEO
The Air Force of Ukraine’s Armed Forces carried out an airstrike on an enemy UAV command post in temporarily occupied territory in the south.
Censor.NET reports that the missile strike was carried out by one of the crews of a MiG-29MU1 fighter jet.
As a result of the strike, the building was completely destroyed, along with enemy personnel inside.
Footage of the combat operation was shared by one of the Ukrainian pilots on his Telegram channel.
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