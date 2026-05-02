Ukrainian Armed Forces airstrike on ambush by occupiers from Russian Armed Forces’ 76th Division in Hryshyne: 15 Russian soldiers eliminated. VIDEO

The Ukrainian Air Force carried out a precision air strike on an ambush set up by the occupiers in one of the buildings in Hryshyne.

According to Censor.NET, Russian troops from the 76th Airborne Assault Division attempted to infiltrate the area of responsibility of the 7th Airborne Corps, but were unsuccessful.

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According to aerial reconnaissance by Ukrainian paratroopers, a precision airstrike was carried out on the central part of Hryshyne, eliminating at least 15 occupiers.

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