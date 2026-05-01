Ukrainian air defense destroys 190 of 210 enemy drones - Air Force

On the night of May 1, Russia attacked Ukraine with 210 drones of the Shahed type (including jet-powered ones), as well as Gerbera, Italmas, and other types of drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

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UAV launches were detected coming from the following directions:

Kursk, Shatalovo, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russian Federation;

Gvardeyskoye – Temporary Occupied Territory of Crimea;

TOT Donetsk.

Air Defense Operations

The air attack was repelled by the Ukrainian Air Force, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 8:00 a.m., air defense forces have shot down or neutralized 190 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerber, Italmas, and other types in the north, south, and east of the country.

Consequences of the attack

Twenty attack UAVs were recorded striking 14 locations, and debris from downed UAVs was found at 10 locations.

Read more: 170 of more than 300 Air Force drone interceptor crews failed to shoot down single Shahed in year – Yelizarov