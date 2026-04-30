170 of more than 300 Air Force drone interceptor crews failed to shoot down single Shahed in year – Yelizarov

Pavlo Yelizarov, commander of the Lasar's Group special unit and deputy commander of the Air Force, said his team had analyzed the effectiveness of crews working with drone interceptors.

He said this in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

He said that when the team joined the Air Force, the first thing it did was conduct an analysis of what was happening in the Air Force with drone interceptors and the quality of pilot training.

"In one region, we conducted an experiment and tried to implement our model. There were 28 crews there, and 24 of them had not shot down a single drone over the past year.

We went further. We took all the crews that were under us, more than 300 of them. Of those, 66 shot down more than 10 Shaheds, while the others shot down fewer than 10. And 170 crews did not shoot down a single one over the year," Yelizarov said.

Read more: Statements about quick peace are dangerous and demotivate soldiers – Yelizarov

Resources are sufficient

According to the deputy commander of the Air Force, even the resources already mobilized are currently sufficient.

"They simply need to be used effectively, structured and analyzed.

And everyone says: ‘Give us people, give us people.’ But where to? Lasar's Group, for example, has not grown for three years. We built the structure from the start and were never a regiment or a brigade. Although now everyone wants to become brigades or regiments," he added.

Read more: Goal is to build anti-drone dome over Ukraine, Fedorov says on Yelizarov’s appointment