Statements about quick peace are dangerous and demotivate soldiers – Yelizarov
Promises of a quick end to the war relax and demotivate service members.
As reported by Censor.NET, Colonel Pavlo Yelizarov (Lasar), commander of Lasar’s Group, said this in an interview with journalist Dmytro Gordon.
War is here to stay
Yelizarov believes that this war is here to stay.
"Our society has just one big dream. Number one – Putin dies. Number two – the Americans give us something, we push some buttons and that something blows Russia to kingdom come. And number three – they sign a deal, we’re protected, there’s lots of money, and we’ll be rebuilding, partying and having fun," he said.
Promises are demotivating
According to the colonel, this kind of thinking is hugely demotivating.
"Every promise that the war will end soon demotivates even me, and I understand that it will never truly end. Any soldier in a trench will say: ‘Why should I fight now for an observation post if the war ends tomorrow, everyone will be celebrating and I’ll be lying in a coffin?’
It’s better to stop talking about endings and only breathe out when it actually happens. We’re not going to get rid of this neighbour (Russia – Ed.). We can’t just move away from them; we will remain neighbours," Yelizarov explained.
For more details, see Pavlo Yelizarov’s interview published on YouTube.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password