Statements about quick peace are dangerous and demotivate soldiers – Yelizarov

Promises of a quick end to the war relax and demotivate service members.

As reported by Censor.NET, Colonel Pavlo Yelizarov (Lasar), commander of Lasar’s Group, said this in an interview with journalist Dmytro Gordon.

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War is here to stay

Yelizarov believes that this war is here to stay.

"Our society has just one big dream. Number one – Putin dies. Number two – the Americans give us something, we push some buttons and that something blows Russia to kingdom come. And number three – they sign a deal, we’re protected, there’s lots of money, and we’ll be rebuilding, partying and having fun," he said.

Read more: At start of full-scale invasion we adapted 1946-era munitions for drones, 200,000 in total – Yelizarov

Promises are demotivating

According to the colonel, this kind of thinking is hugely demotivating.

"Every promise that the war will end soon demotivates even me, and I understand that it will never truly end. Any soldier in a trench will say: ‘Why should I fight now for an observation post if the war ends tomorrow, everyone will be celebrating and I’ll be lying in a coffin?’

It’s better to stop talking about endings and only breathe out when it actually happens. We’re not going to get rid of this neighbour (Russia – Ed.). We can’t just move away from them; we will remain neighbours," Yelizarov explained.

For more details, see Pavlo Yelizarov’s interview published on YouTube.

Watch more: Lasar’s Group fighters destroyed more than 55,000 pieces of Russian equipment worth $12.5 billion, - Yelizarov. VIDEO