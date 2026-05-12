Two radar stations, depots and Russian forces’ deployment points were struck by USF in Donetsk Oblast. VIDEO
Unmanned aerial systems have struck Russian radar stations, depots and deployment sites of the Russian occupying forces.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
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Operators from the 1st Separate Centre of the Unmanned Systems Forces struck the PRV-16 and P-18 radar stations in the Donetsk region.
"The PRV-16 is a radar altimeter used to determine the altitude of air targets and guide enemy air defence systems.
The P-18 radar is a metre-band radar station used for the early detection of air targets, including aircraft, cruise missiles and drones," the statement reads.
The troops also attacked a fuel and lubricants depot, an ammunition depot and temporary enemy deployment sites.
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