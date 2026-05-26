Russian troops continue to suffer catastrophic losses in manpower due to their ill-conceived attempts to storm the positions of the Ukrainian Defence Forces along the border. According to Censor.NET, a video has been published online showing the rout of an occupying force assault group in the Sumy region.

The devastating firepower against the enemy’s manpower was delivered by operators from the ‘PEGAS’ unmanned aerial systems battalion of the 1st Separate Heavy Mechanised Brigade.

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The occupiers dared to advance toward Ukrainian defensive lines directly across open ground. The group, numbering about a dozen and a half Russian soldiers, walked upright across a field, where it was immediately spotted by Ukrainian aerial reconnaissance. After that, the brigade’s drone operators launched a massive attack on the invaders.

Watch more: Accurate and ruthless: border guards destroyed field warehouse and Russian army equipment. VIDEO

""Operators of the PEGAS UAS Battalion of the 1st Separate Heavy Mechanized Brigade smashed a large enemy group to bits after it stupidly decided to move toward our positions across an open field. dipsh#ts," the caption to the video reads.

Watch more: Occupier expresses dissatisfaction with course of "smo": "Khokhly don’t want to give us Sumy. We’re dying like flies. I want to go home. I just want to go home.". VIDEO

See also: Soldiers of the 77th Airborne Brigade repelled a failed "banzai attack" by occupiers and African mercenaries of the Russian Federation. VIDEO