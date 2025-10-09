1 769 1
Accurate and ruthless: border guards destroyed field warehouse and Russian army equipment. VIDEO
A unit of the RUBpAK "Prime" of the 5th Border Guard Detachment is destroying equipment and personnel of the Russian troops in the North Slobozhanskyi direction.
According to Censor.NET, the soldiers struck at a field fuel and lubricants depot, destroying the warehouse, two vehicles, four communications equipment and seven shelters along with the occupiers' personnel.
The soldiers posted a video on social media.
