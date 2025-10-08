Minus 7 shelters: drones of 5th Assault Brigade in action in Kramatorsk direction. VIDEO
The 5th Separate Kyiv Assault Brigade has released footage showing the destruction of Russian shelters and personnel.
As reported by Censor.NET, in the Kramatorsk direction, Ukraine’s Defense Forces identified enemy bunkers and directed their strike UAVs toward the targets.
As a result of the attack, seven Russian shelters were destroyed. The drones of the Armed Forces flew directly into the enemy bunkers — the outcome is shown in the video.
