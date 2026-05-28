Night-time hunt in Lyman sector: pilots from the SIGNUM battalion eliminated six occupiers. VIDEO

Ukrainian defenders continue to decimate enemy forces around the clock, leaving the occupiers no chance of escape, even under cover of darkness. According to Censor.NET, fighters from the SIGNUM battalion have distinguished themselves with effective night-time strikes against the invaders in the Lyman sector.

Thanks to the professional actions of strike drone operators, six Russian occupiers were successfully eliminated.

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