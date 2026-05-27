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Burevii Brigade soldiers eliminated 64 occupiers and shot down more than 220 enemy drones in one week. VIDEO
Soldiers of the Burevii Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine have released the results of their combat operations in the Dobropillia direction over the past week.
Censor.NET reports that Ukrainian FPV drone operators, air defense teams, and attack UAV crews continue to methodically take out Russian occupiers’ personnel, equipment, and logistics.
The unit pays particular attention to enemy drones, shelters, and crossings used by the enemy to redeploy forces.
In particular, over a week of combat operations, Burevii soldiers took out:
- 64 occupiers;
- 146 FPV drones;
- 72 Molniya UAVs;
- one Supercam UAV;
- one Lancet UAV;
- 33 light vehicles;
- six pieces of heavy equipment;
- seven enemy shelters;
- four UAV pilot shelters;
- one crossing for motor vehicles;
- one crossing.
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