Fighters from the Third Assault Brigade’s unmanned systems battalion carried out strikes against the occupiers’ logistics in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region, reaching as far as the ‘Izvarine’ checkpoint – a distance of over 205 km deep into enemy-controlled territory.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press centre of the Third Army Corps.

“In response to the enemy’s claims of having fully captured Luhansk Oblast, we are announcing an operation to control logistics routes in Luhansk Oblast and Eastern Slobozhanshchyna. Luhansk, Starobilsk, Alchevsk, Bryanka and Kadiivka are now under the control of the Third Army Corps’ UAVs,” said the corps commander, Brigadier General Andriy Biletskyi.

It is noted that the successful technological operation was planned and led by ‘Friend of the East’ – the commander of the strike UAV platoon, a native of Luhansk region.

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In 2022, he parachuted into besieged Mariupol, and after the defence of the city was over, he made his way out to government-controlled territory on his own, for which he was awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine.