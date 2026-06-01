Occupier’s body is thrown high into air and blown to pieces after Ukrainian drone attack. VIDEO
In the Donetsk sector, operators of Ukrainian strike drones have identified and successfully neutralised yet another Russian invader. According to Censor.NET, objective control footage published online shows an FPV drone precisely hitting the body of an enemy assault infantryman.
As a result of the colossal force of the drone's warhead explosion, the occupier was thrown high into the air and torn to pieces.
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