ST. PETERSBURG and KRONSTADT on fire! / Who wrecked Ministry of Defense? // Uncensored. VIDEO
Journalist and serviceman Bohdan Butkevych is breaking down the hottest topics of recent days live.
Spectacular explosions in St. Petersburg and Kronstadt: the occupiers no longer have safe zones at home.
At the same time, the journalist raises the issue of corruption scandals and sabotage in Ukraine’s defense sector: who will be held responsible for the breakdown of the Ministry of Defense’s work?
Watch on Censor.NET’s YouTube channel.
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