Ukrainian drone chases Russian ’boy in his underpants’ from Africa across field. VIDEO
A video has been published online showing a Ukrainian drone taking out a Russian occupier amongst a group of African mercenaries.
According to Censor.NET, the drone caught the mercenary off guard in the middle of a field. The video shows the African man, wearing nothing but underpants and a Russian army summer jacket, trying for some time to evade the strike by running quickly across the field.
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