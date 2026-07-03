Ukrainian drone chases Russian ’boy in his underpants’ from Africa across field. VIDEO

A video has been published online showing a Ukrainian drone taking out a Russian occupier amongst a group of African mercenaries.

According to Censor.NET, the drone caught the mercenary off guard in the middle of a field. The video shows the African man, wearing nothing but underpants and a Russian army summer jacket, trying for some time to evade the strike by running quickly across the field.

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See more: Foreign mercenary from Nigeria serving in Russian army has been neutralised in Kharkiv region, - DIU. PHOTO