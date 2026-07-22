Man from Vinnytsia region nearly dies trying to cross Dniester into Moldova. VIDEO

Border guards from the Mohyliv-Podilskyi Detachment discovered a 34-year-old resident of the Vinnytsia region who had decided to swim across the state border.

The man chose to make his journey to Moldova at night, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

After reaching the bank of the Dniester River, he entered the water without any flotation device, hoping to cross the river on his own. However, the strong current and dense aquatic vegetation proved insurmountable obstacles. He became entangled in the vegetation, grew exhausted, lost control in the water, and began to drown.

Fortunately, border guards patrolling the border around the clock spotted him and pulled him from the water before administering first aid.

The offender was held administratively liable.

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