Skelia assault troops rescue soldiers of 44th Separate Mechanized Brigade from Russian captivity. VIDEO

Assault troops from the 425th Skelia Regiment rescued two Ukrainian servicemen from Russian captivity.

Censor.NET reports this.

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Ukrainian servicemen freed

While carrying out a combat mission in the Kostiantynivka sector, the regiment received information that an officer and a chief sergeant of the 44th Separate Mechanized Brigade had been captured by Russian troops.

The command immediately decided to launch a search-and-assault operation. Several assault groups advanced to the area where the Ukrainian servicemen had last been seen. Rapid reconnaissance, coordinated actions and the troops’ professional work enabled them to locate the enemy, engage them in a firefight and rescue the Ukrainian servicemen.

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Occupiers eliminated

As a result of the operation, several occupiers were eliminated, one Russian soldier was taken prisoner, and the two Ukrainian defenders were successfully evacuated. Despite heavy enemy artillery fire, the Skelia assault troops brought their fellow soldiers to safety.