"He gave her red roses": occupier raped woman from Donetsk Oblast every night, - media. VIDEO

For the first time in Ukraine, a Russian soldier held as a prisoner of war is standing trial on charges of sexually assaulting a civilian woman during the war. According to the investigation, the occupier raped a woman from the Donetsk region for almost two months, threatening to kill her.

As reported by Censor.NET, this is detailed in an investigation by "Slidstvo.Info".

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The accused is 51-year-old Russian citizen Sergei Karpilovich, codenamed ‘Karp’. According to journalists, he spent most of his life in Russian prisons, and in 2025 signed a contract with the Russian army in exchange for early release. He was subsequently captured by the Ukrainian military.

According to the investigation, in September 2025, Karpilovich, along with other Russian soldiers, entered the village of Zolotyi Kolodiazh in the Pokrovsk district. In the cellar of one of the houses, they found a local woman who was hiding from the fighting. After the death of her husband, who was also in the shelter, the woman was left alone with the occupiers.

Investigators established that in early October, a Russian soldier, threatening her with an automatic rifle, raped the victim for the first time and stated that he had orders not to leave any civilians alive. According to law enforcement officials, the sexual violence continued on a regular basis until 9 December – the day the village was liberated by Ukrainian troops.

Watch more: Two captives after abduction: Russian soldiers convicted of crime against farmers in Donetsk region. VIDEO

Karpilovich himself denies any guilt. He claims that the relationship between him and the woman was consensual, alleging that the occupier and the victim "loved each other". The war criminal also stated: "I gave her red roses for her birthday."

After her evacuation, the victim contacted the police and stated that she wanted to see him punished for a war crime. According to investigator Diana Zobnina, sufficient evidence has been gathered in the case, and the accused’s version of events does not correspond to the established facts.

The National Police emphasise that this is the first criminal case concerning war-related sexual violence in which the suspect will appear in person before a Ukrainian court, rather than being tried in absentia. As of July 2026, law enforcement agencies are investigating 114 such cases; however, the majority of suspects remain beyond the reach of Ukrainian justice.

Under the charge brought against him, the Russian soldier faces between 8 and 12 years’ imprisonment.

Watch more: Prisoners were tortured, raped and left to freeze to death: two Russian sadists from Colony No. 7 in Vladimir region of Russian Federation have been identified. VIDEO