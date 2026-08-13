Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom, did not call for the NATO clause to be removed from the Constitution, nor did he oppose Ukraine’s accession to the Alliance.

He said something else — and something far more uncomfortable: NATO is struggling to keep up with modern warfare, whilst the Ukrainian army already has experience that most of its allies lack. During the Combined Resolve exercises in Germany, drone operators from the 412th NEMESIS Unmanned Systems Regiment quickly detected and simulately destroyed American armoured vehicles.

Marina Danylyuk-Yarmolaeva analyses Zaluzhnyi’s interview with Valery Chaly, the spin surrounding his statement, and explains why Ukraine is now teaching NATO how to fight.

Watch on Censor.NET.

Read more: Ukraine must think about its security, it cannot be exchanged for money or political preferences, - Zaluzhnyi