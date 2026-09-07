Border guards from "Apex" unit destroy 3 enemy UGVs, quad bike and motorcycle. VIDEO

Border guards from the "Apex" unit of the "Forpost" Brigade destroyed enemy unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), a quad bike, and a camouflaged motorcycle in the Southern Slobozhanskyi sector.

As Censor.NET reports, the border guards struck enemy logistics UGVs while Russian troops were carrying out their tasks.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Three unmanned ground vehicles were destroyed during the operation, disrupting enemy logistics.

Watch more: Border guards of "Steel Border" destroyed two camouflaged artillery pieces and two mortars belonging to occupying forces. VIDEO

Watch more: Operators of NC13 strike UGV unit blow up dugout with occupiers inside using robot. VIDEO