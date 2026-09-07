Border guards from "Apex" unit destroy 3 enemy UGVs, quad bike and motorcycle. VIDEO
Border guards from the "Apex" unit of the "Forpost" Brigade destroyed enemy unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), a quad bike, and a camouflaged motorcycle in the Southern Slobozhanskyi sector.
As Censor.NET reports, the border guards struck enemy logistics UGVs while Russian troops were carrying out their tasks.
Three unmanned ground vehicles were destroyed during the operation, disrupting enemy logistics.
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