Missile from 2S6 system hits enemy aerial target: combat operations by soldiers of 1020th Anti-Aircraft Missile and Artillery Regiment. VIDEO
Fighters from the 1020th Anti-Aircraft Missile and Artillery Regiment showed how they engaged aerial targets during an enemy attack.
As Censor.NET reports, the service members fired a 9M311 missile from a 2S6 anti-aircraft missile and gun system at an enemy target, hitting it.
The accurate strike destroyed the target.
The released footage shows the moment the enemy aircraft was hit and fell.
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