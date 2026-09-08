Soldiers of 44th Brigade struck Russian "Acacia" self-propelled gun and three "Msta-B" howitzers in south. VIDEO

Soldiers from the 44th Separate Artillery Brigade named after Hetman Danylo Apostol continue to destroy Russian military equipment in the Huliaipole and Orikhiv sectors.

The soldiers reported this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

The defenders have struck and destroyed:

2S3 ‘Acacia’ self-propelled gun;

3 × 2A65 ‘Msta-B’ guns;

1 field ammunition depot.

Watch more: Four ’Msta-B’ howitzers and one D-20 lost: combat operations of 44th Brigade’s drone operators. VIDEO