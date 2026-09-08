BULAVA battalion drone operators destroy 36 Russian UAVs of various types using STING interceptors. VIDEO

Drone Industry

Ukrainian defenders from the "BULAVA" Unmanned Systems Battalion of the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade struck a number of Russian drones during combat sorties.

As Censor.NET reports, the pilots used STING interceptor drones made by "Wild Hornets" to intercept enemy aerial targets.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

A total of 36 Russian UAVs of various types were destroyed.

The targets hit included expensive "Knyaz Veshchiy Oleg" reconnaissance UAVs, which Russian troops use to reconnoitre Defence Forces’ positions and the terrain.

"Wild Hornets" shared the footage on their Telegram channel.

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