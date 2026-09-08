K-2 Brigade and 45th Separate Artillery Brigade strike two Russian Buk-M3 SAM systems, which immediately detonate. VIDEO

Ukrainian forces destroyed two Russian Buk-M3 surface-to-air missile systems through the joint efforts of the K-2 Brigade, the 45th Separate Artillery Brigade, and the 3rd Army Corps.

As reported by Censor.NET, aerial reconnaissance units of the K-2 Brigade had been tracking the enemy systems for several months, monitoring their movements, gathering intelligence, and passing on targeting data for subsequent strikes.

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After the targets were confirmed, servicemen of the 45th Separate Artillery Brigade struck both Russian systems. As a result, two Buk-M3 surface-to-air missile systems were destroyed.

Footage of the joint combat operation was released in a video.

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