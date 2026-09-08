K-2 Brigade and 45th Separate Artillery Brigade strike two Russian Buk-M3 SAM systems, which immediately detonate. VIDEO
Ukrainian forces destroyed two Russian Buk-M3 surface-to-air missile systems through the joint efforts of the K-2 Brigade, the 45th Separate Artillery Brigade, and the 3rd Army Corps.
As reported by Censor.NET, aerial reconnaissance units of the K-2 Brigade had been tracking the enemy systems for several months, monitoring their movements, gathering intelligence, and passing on targeting data for subsequent strikes.
After the targets were confirmed, servicemen of the 45th Separate Artillery Brigade struck both Russian systems. As a result, two Buk-M3 surface-to-air missile systems were destroyed.
Footage of the joint combat operation was released in a video.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password