Defence Forces struck oil refinery in Yamalo-Nenets region and port in Dagestan, – Zelenskyy. PHOTO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about strikes on targets within the Russian Federation.

Heannouncedthis on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"Over the past 24 hours, our troops have struck eight Russian infrastructure targets supporting the war effort. An oil refinery in the Yamalo-Nenets region and a commercial seaport in Dagestan have been hit," the statement reads.

Targets in the Moscow, Voronezh, Astrakhan and Bryansk regions were also struck by Ukraine.

"Russia continues its terror against Ukraine on a daily basis. And every day it receives a fitting response. I thank every soldier, and everyone who ensures our long-range capability and accuracy," the head of state concluded.

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