Combined strike by Ukrainian drones destroyed Russian "Msta-S" self-propelled gun near Bohdanivske. VIDEO
A video has been published online showing Ukrainian drone operators in action as they destroyed a Russian occupiers’ 2S19 ‘Msta-S’ self-propelled artillery unit near the village of Bohdanivske.
According to Censor.NET, toneutralise the enemy self-propelled artillery unit, Ukrainian soldiers employed a combined tactic using aircraft-type strike UAVs and FPV drones.
First, Ukrainian operators used strike drones to breach the artillery system’s additional defences (including anti-drone nets and screens), after which FPV drones delivered the final blow, reducing the enemy self-propelled artillery unit to scrap metal.
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