Родина з 4 людей загинула в Балаклії: грілися від газової плити

газ

Люди намагалися зігрітися біля газової плити і загинули, отруївшись чадним газом.

Про це повідомила поліція Харківської області, інформує Цензор.НЕТ.

До поліції звернулася жінка, яка знайшла тіла своїх родичів.

"В квартирі правоохоронці виявили тіла 59-річної жінки, 34-річного чоловіка, дівчат 6-ти та 13-ти років. Заявниця розповіла, що через низьку температуру в оселі сім’я іноді включала газові конфорки в якості підігріву", - йдеться в повідомленні.

Співробітники ДСНС та газовики обстежили квартиру і виявили, що газова витяжка була засмічена й не працювала.

Читайте: На сьогодні майже половина об’єктів в Україні підключені до тепла. Газу достатньо для опалювального сезону, - Шмигаль

Експерти дійшли висновку, що причиною смерті людей є отруєння чадним газом.

Поліцейські відкрили кримінальне провадження за ч. 2 ст. 115 Кримінального кодексу України з приміткою "нещасний випадок".

Коментувати
Сортувати:
Правила форума Рада форумчан
безперечно це теж жертви кацапів
показати весь коментар
05.11.2022 21:38
Від таких новин не хочеться сказати нічого цензурного, тільки що у усіх цих смертях так чи інакше винні кацапи.
показати весь коментар
05.11.2022 21:42
показати весь коментар
05.11.2022 21:42
Такого буде зараз дуже багато...
показати весь коментар
05.11.2022 21:42
Звідкі там чадний газ? При спалюванні побутового газу, утворюється вуглекислий газ і вода. Вуглекислим газом отруїтися доволі складно. Скоріш за все, вогонь на плиті згас і бідолахи загинули від побутового газу
показати весь коментар
05.11.2022 21:48
Угарный газ получается при любом горении если недостаточно воздуха (кислорода)

Они закрыли все и в помещении начал "выгорать" воздух и накапливаться угарный газ
показати весь коментар
05.11.2022 22:00
они что заснули или вырубились одновременно?
показати весь коментар
06.11.2022 00:50
саме так,чадний газ-тихий вбивця,при отруєнні людина втрачає свідомість..
показати весь коментар
06.11.2022 01:10
Без вентиляції продукти горіння залишаються в приміщенні.
показати весь коментар
05.11.2022 22:05
Ось що пишуть розумні книжкии про спалювання нижчих вглеводнів

"Однак це рівняння дуже наближене, тому що дуже важко здійснити повне спалювання при стехіометричному співвідношенні «паливо-окислювач» (кисень або повітря). Для досягнення повного спалювання завжди потрібний деякий надлишок окислювача. Якщо ця умова не дотримується, то деяка кількість палива не згорятиме до СО2 і утворюватимуться продукти неповного згоряння, в яких є окис вуглецю, водень, ненасичені вуглеводні, формальдегід (іноді елементарний вуглець)."
Метан зроряє найбільш повно, але невелика кількість СО все одноутворюється. А СО зв"язується з гемоглобіном в 300 разів сильніше, ніж кисень. Тому при тривалій експозиції людина може отруїтися навіть при невеликих концентраціях СО в повітрі.
показати весь коментар
05.11.2022 22:13
Two cases in Germany in recent years:

1) Teenagers invited to Party at parent's vacational hut in the forrest.
Some 6 died for CO and CO2 too much too little O2.

2) Refugees from Arabia thought a charcoal BBQ in the living room would be a clever idea. Whole family died by CO, not fire.

Just for the sake of "Germanic Tinhats" without horns.

Such Cabon-Mono-Xide "accidents" happen in peace-time Germany each year according to newspapers.

Perhaps pupils slept at chemistry lessons, or teachers had dementia.

Government should print flyers to remind people of dangers by revolutionary alternate heating attempts.
показати весь коментар
05.11.2022 23:06
Подивіться Комаровського на цю тему, досить детально все розкладає...
показати весь коментар
05.11.2022 23:22
впесту твоего комаровского
показати весь коментар
06.11.2022 00:51
При печном отоплении и газе это случается очень часто. У нас при савке в году 78 при таких обстоятельствах угорела семья инженера по ТБ 4 чел. Снимали квартиру.
показати весь коментар
05.11.2022 21:57
Особливо коли на дворі мряка і тяга в печі слабка.
показати весь коментар
05.11.2022 22:08
В продаже есть датчики угарного газа издающие такой писк что мертвого разбудит. Можно и самому сделать такой датчик из китайских деталей. Для надежности запитать от аккумулятора или от емкой батареи. Угарный газ не имеет запаха никаким другим способом его не обнаружить
показати весь коментар
05.11.2022 22:22
Где деньги, зин?
показати весь коментар
05.11.2022 22:36
На Али можно купить за 150 грн.
показати весь коментар
06.11.2022 08:40
Газові індікатори - фабула, тим паче за 150 грн. І на яку пошту отримувати в балаклії. Ця порада штибу порад читати електронні підручники онлайн учням коли немає світла та звісно інтернета
показати весь коментар
06.11.2022 09:19
Detectors then need to be placed not at the ceiling like smoke detectors.

CO can also accumulate near the floor,
thus at the ceiling might not sense anything abnormal.

People sleeping in the upper bed of a two-storey bed might have a better probability of survival in case of CO poisoning.
показати весь коментар
06.11.2022 02:12
Я живу в доме с проблемами с отоплением. Но газ никогда не включаем для обогрева: дорого и малоэффективно. Делаю горячий чай, одеваюсь очень тепло, в 2-3 слоя, на кровати все имеющиеся одеяла, для профилактики простуд - лук, чеснок, капуста, хрен, имбирь. Много зим прошло при температуре зимой в доме +4 +7 град. без последствий. Влажность уменьшаю с помощью ёмкостей с повар. солью, которые периодически высушиваю под солнцем на улице. Это мой опыт, может кому-то пригодится.
показати весь коментар
05.11.2022 22:43
чай это вода - она не греет на холоде а скорее наоборот
показати весь коментар
06.11.2022 00:53
Some put rum in the tea or coffee.
показати весь коментар
06.11.2022 02:13
and than - I cant get no sleep
показати весь коментар
06.11.2022 02:25
Правильно. Азиаты в самую жару пьют горячий чай.
показати весь коментар
06.11.2022 08:42
Какао гарячий. Полярники брали шоколад, а не чай. Мої п'ять копійок
показати весь коментар
06.11.2022 09:21
Never seen a hood above an hearth using LPG / Propane.

Is that common there?

If hood, then likely needs electric fan.
And that would not fan anything during electric current outage.

Today's Plastic-Frame-Windows just let outside air sneak in during storms that blow directly straight onto the windows.

No chance, fresh air would come automatically as with untight wood-framed windows of decades ago.
показати весь коментар
05.11.2022 23:16
Хреново то, что сейчас низкая температура и должны уже включать отопление, но даже далеко от фронта с неразрушенной инфраструктурой, власти с отоплением медлят, как результат большое количество людей греются в квартирах газовыми плитами, сжигая и неэффективно расходуя газ, отправляясь продуктами горения. Хорошо в частном доме или в квартире с котлом, включил отопление когда захотел. Мы сейчас в квартире кондером греемся.
показати весь коментар
06.11.2022 00:22
тре було відра води нагріти чи цеглу якусь, і не залишати газ без нагляду
показати весь коментар
06.11.2022 01:31
Щоб нагріти три відра водя, треба теж спалити немало газу. А якщо вентиляція не працює, результат буде той же.
показати весь коментар
06.11.2022 08:43
For what it's worth:

I didn't heat at all last winter.

Of course needs cap on
and two trousers,
shirts, pullovers - even thick jacket on.

Temperature did not went below 19 degrees Celsius,
even during the 5 days below Zero around Christmas.

Some perhaps provocative sentence,
probably from 2.WW,
likely ment ironically,
I came across the internet:

A German soldier doesn't shake because of cold temperature,
he shakes because of anger,
that it is not colder.

There was once an examination,
that stated, that female soldiers would
be more vulnerable to temperatures in the Arctic, than male ones.

And most people say, that elderly people
are more demanding for warmth.

Because of the Natural Gas Crisis,
the communal apartment company SAGA
of the city of Hamburg in Germany
would set up warmth-taverns for elderlys this comming winter.
показати весь коментар
06.11.2022 02:06
 
 