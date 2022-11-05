A family of 4 people died in Balakliya: they were warming themselves from a gas stove
People tried to warm themselves near the gas stove and died of carbon monoxide poisoning.
It was reported by Kharkiv region police, informs Censor.NЕТ.
A woman, who had found the bodies of her relatives, appealed to the police.
"In the apartment, law enforcement officers found the bodies of a 59-year-old woman, a 34-year-old man, girls aged 6 and 13. The applicant said that because of the low temperature in the house, the family sometimes turned on gas burners for heating," - the statement reads.
Rescuers and gas workers inspected the apartment and found out that the gas hood was clogged and did not work.
Experts concluded that the cause of death was carbon monoxide poisoning.
The police opened a criminal proceeding under Part 2 of Art. 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine with the note "an accident".
