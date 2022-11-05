РУС
Семья из 4 человек погибла в Балаклее: грелись от газовой плиты

Люди пытались согреться у газовой плиты и погибли, отравившись угарным газом.

Об этом сообщила полиция Харьковской области, передает Цензор.НЕТ.

В полицию обратилась женщина, нашедшая тела своих родственников.

"В квартире правоохранители обнаружили тела 59-летней женщины, 34-летнего мужчины, девочек 6 и 13 лет. Заявительница рассказала, что из-за низкой температуры в доме семья иногда включала газовые конфорки в качестве подогрева", - говорится в сообщении.

Сотрудники ГСЧС и газовики обследовали квартиру и обнаружили, что газовая вытяжка была засорена и не работала.

Смотрите также: Сторонника "русского мира" со взрывчаткой задержали на Харьковщине. ФОТО

Эксперты пришли к выводу, что причиной смерти людей является отравление угарным газом.

Полицейские открыли уголовное производство по ч. 2 ст. 115 Уголовного кодекса Украины с примечанием "несчастный случай".


Газ (10230) отравление (1584) Нацполиция (16492) смерть (9230) Харьковщина (5577) Балаклея (263)


+18
Я живу в доме с проблемами с отоплением. Но газ никогда не включаем для обогрева: дорого и малоэффективно. Делаю горячий чай, одеваюсь очень тепло, в 2-3 слоя, на кровати все имеющиеся одеяла, для профилактики простуд - лук, чеснок, капуста, хрен, имбирь. Много зим прошло при температуре зимой в доме +4 +7 град. без последствий. Влажность уменьшаю с помощью ёмкостей с повар. солью, которые периодически высушиваю под солнцем на улице. Это мой опыт, может кому-то пригодится.
05.11.2022 22:43
+14
Від таких новин не хочеться сказати нічого цензурного, тільки що у усіх цих смертях так чи інакше винні кацапи.
05.11.2022 21:42
+13
безперечно це теж жертви кацапів
05.11.2022 21:38
безперечно це теж жертви кацапів
05.11.2022 21:38 Ответить
Від таких новин не хочеться сказати нічого цензурного, тільки що у усіх цих смертях так чи інакше винні кацапи.
05.11.2022 21:42 Ответить
05.11.2022 21:42 Ответить
Такого буде зараз дуже багато...
05.11.2022 21:42 Ответить
Звідкі там чадний газ? При спалюванні побутового газу, утворюється вуглекислий газ і вода. Вуглекислим газом отруїтися доволі складно. Скоріш за все, вогонь на плиті згас і бідолахи загинули від побутового газу
05.11.2022 21:48 Ответить
Угарный газ получается при любом горении если недостаточно воздуха (кислорода)

Они закрыли все и в помещении начал "выгорать" воздух и накапливаться угарный газ
05.11.2022 22:00 Ответить
они что заснули или вырубились одновременно?
06.11.2022 00:50 Ответить
саме так,чадний газ-тихий вбивця,при отруєнні людина втрачає свідомість..
06.11.2022 01:10 Ответить
Без вентиляції продукти горіння залишаються в приміщенні.
05.11.2022 22:05 Ответить
Ось що пишуть розумні книжкии про спалювання нижчих вглеводнів

"Однак це рівняння дуже наближене, тому що дуже важко здійснити повне спалювання при стехіометричному співвідношенні «паливо-окислювач» (кисень або повітря). Для досягнення повного спалювання завжди потрібний деякий надлишок окислювача. Якщо ця умова не дотримується, то деяка кількість палива не згорятиме до СО2 і утворюватимуться продукти неповного згоряння, в яких є окис вуглецю, водень, ненасичені вуглеводні, формальдегід (іноді елементарний вуглець)."
Метан зроряє найбільш повно, але невелика кількість СО все одноутворюється. А СО зв"язується з гемоглобіном в 300 разів сильніше, ніж кисень. Тому при тривалій експозиції людина може отруїтися навіть при невеликих концентраціях СО в повітрі.
05.11.2022 22:13 Ответить
Two cases in Germany in recent years:

1) Teenagers invited to Party at parent's vacational hut in the forrest.
Some 6 died for CO and CO2 too much too little O2.

2) Refugees from Arabia thought a charcoal BBQ in the living room would be a clever idea. Whole family died by CO, not fire.

Just for the sake of "Germanic Tinhats" without horns.

Such Cabon-Mono-Xide "accidents" happen in peace-time Germany each year according to newspapers.

Perhaps pupils slept at chemistry lessons, or teachers had dementia.

Government should print flyers to remind people of dangers by revolutionary alternate heating attempts.
05.11.2022 23:06 Ответить
Подивіться Комаровського на цю тему, досить детально все розкладає...
показать весь комментарий
впесту твоего комаровского
показать весь комментарий
При печном отоплении и газе это случается очень часто. У нас при савке в году 78 при таких обстоятельствах угорела семья инженера по ТБ 4 чел. Снимали квартиру.
05.11.2022 21:57 Ответить
Особливо коли на дворі мряка і тяга в печі слабка.
05.11.2022 22:08 Ответить
В продаже есть датчики угарного газа издающие такой писк что мертвого разбудит. Можно и самому сделать такой датчик из китайских деталей. Для надежности запитать от аккумулятора или от емкой батареи. Угарный газ не имеет запаха никаким другим способом его не обнаружить
05.11.2022 22:22 Ответить
Где деньги, зин?
05.11.2022 22:36 Ответить
На Али можно купить за 150 грн.
06.11.2022 08:40 Ответить
Газові індікатори - фабула, тим паче за 150 грн. І на яку пошту отримувати в балаклії. Ця порада штибу порад читати електронні підручники онлайн учням коли немає світла та звісно інтернета
06.11.2022 09:19 Ответить
Detectors then need to be placed not at the ceiling like smoke detectors.

CO can also accumulate near the floor,
thus at the ceiling might not sense anything abnormal.

People sleeping in the upper bed of a two-storey bed might have a better probability of survival in case of CO poisoning.
06.11.2022 02:12 Ответить
Я живу в доме с проблемами с отоплением. Но газ никогда не включаем для обогрева: дорого и малоэффективно. Делаю горячий чай, одеваюсь очень тепло, в 2-3 слоя, на кровати все имеющиеся одеяла, для профилактики простуд - лук, чеснок, капуста, хрен, имбирь. Много зим прошло при температуре зимой в доме +4 +7 град. без последствий. Влажность уменьшаю с помощью ёмкостей с повар. солью, которые периодически высушиваю под солнцем на улице. Это мой опыт, может кому-то пригодится.
05.11.2022 22:43 Ответить
чай это вода - она не греет на холоде а скорее наоборот
06.11.2022 00:53 Ответить
Some put rum in the tea or coffee.
06.11.2022 02:13 Ответить
and than - I cant get no sleep
06.11.2022 02:25 Ответить
Правильно. Азиаты в самую жару пьют горячий чай.
06.11.2022 08:42 Ответить
Какао гарячий. Полярники брали шоколад, а не чай. Мої п'ять копійок
06.11.2022 09:21 Ответить
Never seen a hood above an hearth using LPG / Propane.

Is that common there?

If hood, then likely needs electric fan.
And that would not fan anything during electric current outage.

Today's Plastic-Frame-Windows just let outside air sneak in during storms that blow directly straight onto the windows.

No chance, fresh air would come automatically as with untight wood-framed windows of decades ago.
05.11.2022 23:16 Ответить
Хреново то, что сейчас низкая температура и должны уже включать отопление, но даже далеко от фронта с неразрушенной инфраструктурой, власти с отоплением медлят, как результат большое количество людей греются в квартирах газовыми плитами, сжигая и неэффективно расходуя газ, отправляясь продуктами горения. Хорошо в частном доме или в квартире с котлом, включил отопление когда захотел. Мы сейчас в квартире кондером греемся.
06.11.2022 00:22 Ответить
тре було відра води нагріти чи цеглу якусь, і не залишати газ без нагляду
06.11.2022 01:31 Ответить
Щоб нагріти три відра водя, треба теж спалити немало газу. А якщо вентиляція не працює, результат буде той же.
06.11.2022 08:43 Ответить
For what it's worth:

I didn't heat at all last winter.

Of course needs cap on
and two trousers,
shirts, pullovers - even thick jacket on.

Temperature did not went below 19 degrees Celsius,
even during the 5 days below Zero around Christmas.

Some perhaps provocative sentence,
probably from 2.WW,
likely ment ironically,
I came across the internet:

A German soldier doesn't shake because of cold temperature,
he shakes because of anger,
that it is not colder.

There was once an examination,
that stated, that female soldiers would
be more vulnerable to temperatures in the Arctic, than male ones.

And most people say, that elderly people
are more demanding for warmth.

Because of the Natural Gas Crisis,
the communal apartment company SAGA
of the city of Hamburg in Germany
would set up warmth-taverns for elderlys this comming winter.
06.11.2022 02:06 Ответить
 
 