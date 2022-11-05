Семья из 4 человек погибла в Балаклее: грелись от газовой плиты
Люди пытались согреться у газовой плиты и погибли, отравившись угарным газом.
Об этом сообщила полиция Харьковской области, передает Цензор.НЕТ.
В полицию обратилась женщина, нашедшая тела своих родственников.
"В квартире правоохранители обнаружили тела 59-летней женщины, 34-летнего мужчины, девочек 6 и 13 лет. Заявительница рассказала, что из-за низкой температуры в доме семья иногда включала газовые конфорки в качестве подогрева", - говорится в сообщении.
Сотрудники ГСЧС и газовики обследовали квартиру и обнаружили, что газовая вытяжка была засорена и не работала.
Эксперты пришли к выводу, что причиной смерти людей является отравление угарным газом.
Полицейские открыли уголовное производство по ч. 2 ст. 115 Уголовного кодекса Украины с примечанием "несчастный случай".
Они закрыли все и в помещении начал "выгорать" воздух и накапливаться угарный газ
"Однак це рівняння дуже наближене, тому що дуже важко здійснити повне спалювання при стехіометричному співвідношенні «паливо-окислювач» (кисень або повітря). Для досягнення повного спалювання завжди потрібний деякий надлишок окислювача. Якщо ця умова не дотримується, то деяка кількість палива не згорятиме до СО2 і утворюватимуться продукти неповного згоряння, в яких є окис вуглецю, водень, ненасичені вуглеводні, формальдегід (іноді елементарний вуглець)."
Метан зроряє найбільш повно, але невелика кількість СО все одноутворюється. А СО зв"язується з гемоглобіном в 300 разів сильніше, ніж кисень. Тому при тривалій експозиції людина може отруїтися навіть при невеликих концентраціях СО в повітрі.
1) Teenagers invited to Party at parent's vacational hut in the forrest.
Some 6 died for CO and CO2 too much too little O2.
2) Refugees from Arabia thought a charcoal BBQ in the living room would be a clever idea. Whole family died by CO, not fire.
Just for the sake of "Germanic Tinhats" without horns.
Such Cabon-Mono-Xide "accidents" happen in peace-time Germany each year according to newspapers.
Perhaps pupils slept at chemistry lessons, or teachers had dementia.
Government should print flyers to remind people of dangers by revolutionary alternate heating attempts.
CO can also accumulate near the floor,
thus at the ceiling might not sense anything abnormal.
People sleeping in the upper bed of a two-storey bed might have a better probability of survival in case of CO poisoning.
Is that common there?
If hood, then likely needs electric fan.
And that would not fan anything during electric current outage.
Today's Plastic-Frame-Windows just let outside air sneak in during storms that blow directly straight onto the windows.
No chance, fresh air would come automatically as with untight wood-framed windows of decades ago.
I didn't heat at all last winter.
Of course needs cap on
and two trousers,
shirts, pullovers - even thick jacket on.
Temperature did not went below 19 degrees Celsius,
even during the 5 days below Zero around Christmas.
Some perhaps provocative sentence,
probably from 2.WW,
likely ment ironically,
I came across the internet:
A German soldier doesn't shake because of cold temperature,
he shakes because of anger,
that it is not colder.
There was once an examination,
that stated, that female soldiers would
be more vulnerable to temperatures in the Arctic, than male ones.
And most people say, that elderly people
are more demanding for warmth.
Because of the Natural Gas Crisis,
the communal apartment company SAGA
of the city of Hamburg in Germany
would set up warmth-taverns for elderlys this comming winter.