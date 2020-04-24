Mass testing for COVID19 to be introduced in Ukraine - Liashko

Mass testing for COVID-19 is planned to be introduced in Ukraine, deputy health minister and chief health officer Viktor Liashko said on the air of the Right to Power program on Thursday.

Censor.NET reports citing 1+1 TV channel.

According to him, EIA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) testing will be introduced, which shows the presence of immunity to the disease.

"I think there will be mass testing of the population for antibodies in the near future," he said.

See more: Ukrainian health workers return from Italy. PHOTOS

Liashko noted that Ukraine would be the "fifth country in the world," where this method will be used. He added that presently the tests are being tested.