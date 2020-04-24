Hospital occupancy with COVID-19 patients is 15-20% - Stepanov
About 15-20% of beds are engaged in hospitals designated for treating patients with coronavirus, said Health Minister of Ukraine Maksym Stepanov during a press briefing in Kyiv on Friday.
As reported by Censor.NET.
"Today, about 43,000 beds are free in 242 first-wave hospitals, the number of free ventilators is 1,877 out of 2,071. The occupancy rate of medical facilities is 15-20% depending on the region. In some, it reaches 50%. But there is no reason to say that there aren't beds or that hospitals do not accept patients, or that someone does not receive assistance," he said.
