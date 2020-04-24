Kyiv city reports 1,122 coronavirus cases

The number of coronavirus cases has grown to 1,122 in Kyiv city, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Telegram.

"The number of Kyiv residents with laboratory-confirmed coronavirus disease has grown by 63 people over the past day. There are three healthcare workers among them. In total, there are 1,122 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kyiv," Klitschko said at a briefing on April 24.

Among the newly infected people in Kyiv city are 22 women aged between 21 to 82 years, 35 men aged between 18 to 87 years, and six boys aged between 6 to 14 years.

At the same time, eight Kyiv residents have recovered from the coronavirus, Klitschko said.

In total, since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, 53 Kyiv residents have recovered from the disease.

As reported, as of Friday morning, Ukraine confirmed 7,647 coronavirus COVID-19 cases, including 193 deaths. Some 601 people have recovered.