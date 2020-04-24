Ukrainian soldier wounded in Donbas

Russia-led illegal armed groups have attacked the positions of the Ukrainian army in Luhansk region on April 24, as a result one Ukrainian soldier was wounded, the press service of the Ukrainian military said.

Censor.NET reports citing JFO press centre's post on Facebook.

"One Ukrainian serviceman was wounded as a result of the enemy’s machine-gun attack. He was quickly taken to hospital and provided with necessary medical aid," it said on Facebook on April 24.

