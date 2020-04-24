ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9227 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine
1 244 4

Ukrainian soldier wounded in Donbas

Ukrainian soldier wounded in Donbas

Russia-led illegal armed groups have attacked the positions of the Ukrainian army in Luhansk region on April 24, as a result one Ukrainian soldier was wounded, the press service of the Ukrainian military said.

Censor.NET reports citing JFO press centre's post on Facebook.

"One Ukrainian serviceman was wounded as a result of the enemy’s machine-gun attack. He was quickly taken to hospital and provided with necessary medical aid," it said on Facebook on April 24.

Read more: Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded in Donbas since beginning of day

injury (1018) Donbas (4713) Joint Forces Operation (1157)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 