Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded in Donbas since beginning of day

On April 23, Russian mercenaries opened fire on Ukrainian positions, inflicting combat wounds on Ukrainian servicemen. The press office of the Joint Forces Operation reported.

Censor.NET reports citing JFO press center.

The HQ noted that the armed formations of pro-Kremlin militants once again violated the ceasefire and shelled the positions of Ukrainian troops.

"The enemy used anti-tank grenade launchers against Ukrainian defenders of Novomykhailivka. Two servicemen of the Joint Forces sustained fragmentary wounds", reads the message.

The wounded military men were taken to a hospital. Their comrades returned fire, making the enemy cease action.