Klitschko's deputy detained for assault on police officer

Deputy Chairman of Kyiv City State Administration Volodymyr Slonchak has been detained for assaulting a police officer.

Censor.NET reports citing National Police press service.

According to the report, police officers stopped a Mercedes because the driver forgot to turn on the headlights. Behind the wheel of the car was Deputy Head of the Standing Commission on Budget and Socio-Economic Development at Kyiv City Council Lidmyla Kostenko.

"Next to Kostenko was another official - [Deputy Head of Kyiv City State Administration] Volodymyr Slonchak who ... kept saying 'You know who we are,' and 'There will be no trace of you tomorrow'," the report reads.

See more: Man opens fire in Vinnytsia region, injures four law enforcers. PHOTOS

Subsequently, Slonchak got out of the car, began to insult a patrol police officer and then attacked him with his fists.

Slonchak was detained, whereas the police officer was hospitalized.

According to the report, Kostenko refused to undergo any tests for intoxication.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko also responded to the incident. "Friends, I have made the decision on KCSA Deputy Chairman Volodymyr Slonchak as soon as I learned about the incident involving him late on Sunday. Everything will be documented today," he wrote on Facebook.