Health Ministry To Increase Number Of PCR-Tests To 8,000-10,000 Per Day

The Health Ministry of Ukraine intends to boost the conduct of PCR-tests to 8,000-10,000 per day.

So far, only up to 6,000 PCR-tests had been made every day.

Ukraine has obtained the first 200,000 domestically-made tests and will obtain 400,000 more before May 4.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Ukraine had to boost the number of coronavirus tests.

