Health Ministry To Increase Number Of PCR-Tests To 8,000-10,000 Per Day
The Health Ministry of Ukraine intends to boost the conduct of PCR-tests to 8,000-10,000 per day.
As reported by Censor.NET.
So far, only up to 6,000 PCR-tests had been made every day.
Ukraine has obtained the first 200,000 domestically-made tests and will obtain 400,000 more before May 4.
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Ukraine had to boost the number of coronavirus tests.
