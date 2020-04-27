Only 13 thousand Ukrainians visited cemeteries on funeral days in Ukraine

On funeral days, the number of Ukrainians who visited cemeteries decreased significantly during quarantine due to the spread of coronavirus.

Censor.NET reports citing president's website.

These days, only 13 thousand Ukrainians came to the graves of the dead, as the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi stated.

In past years, about 5-7 million Ukrainians visited cemeteries during this period.

"According to the Ministry of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine, so far this year only 13 thousand people have visited cemeteries to commemorate the dead, while in past years this figure was 5-7 million," the statement said.

The report notes that while the mortality rate in Ukraine due to coronavirus is more than 2%, however, a peak incidence is expected in early May.

As we reported before, there are more than three million cases of COVID-19 worldwide: 882,000 people have recovered, and over 207,000 have died.