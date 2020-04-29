Fires in Chornobyl zone, Zhytomyr region contained

Rescuers have contained fires in the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone and in Zhytomyr region and continue putting out fire.

Censor.NET reports citing State Emergency Service of Ukraine report.

"Fires in the woodlands of the [Chornobyl] exclusion and unconditional (compulsory) evacuation zone have been contained. As of 07:00 on April 29, the units of the State Emergency Service provided assistance to the State Agency of Ukraine on Exclusion Zone Management in putting out of individual spots of smouldering stubs, wood residues and peatlands in places affected by the fire... The fires in the woodlands of Ovruch districts, Bilokorovytske and Olevske forestries have been contained. As of 07:00 on April 29, certain spots of smouldering grass, forest floor, stubs and wood in places affected by the fire were being put out," the State Emergency Service of Ukraine posted on its Telegram channel.

As reported, the fires broke out in the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone on April 4. According to Head of the State Agency of Ukraine on Exclusion Zone Management Kateryna Pavlova, 20,000 hectares of Chornobyl zone territories, of which 30% are forests, were affected by the fire. In the territory of Zhytomyr region, the fires affecting more than 4 thousand hectares have been being put out since April 16.