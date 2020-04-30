146 Ukrainians leave France on special flights

Some 146 Ukrainian citizens left France for Ukraine on Wednesday, April 29, Ukraine's Embassy in France has reported on Facebook.

Censor.NET reports citing embassy's press service.

"Together with Ukrainian airlines, we continue to help Ukrainians return home during the difficult times of the COVID-10 epidemic. Two Fly UIA flights - Paris-Kyiv and Nice-Kyiv - with 146 passengers on board have just flown out to Ukraine," the report reads.

It notes that the embassy is maintaining contact regarding the following special flights.

Earlier reports said that 2,789 Ukrainian citizens had already been transported from France to Ukraine on special flights.