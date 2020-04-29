Liashko's Supporters Barricade Entrance To Velur Restaurant In Kyiv. VIDEO

Supporters of the chairperson of the Radical Party, Oleh Liashko, barricaded the entrance to the Velur restaurant in Kyiv.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Facebook.

Liashko’s supporters brought several foam concrete blocks under the restaurant’s main entrance and poured the entrance with sealing foam.

They also wrote on the window of the restaurant "The Law is One for All."

Earlier in the media there was information that the Velur restaurant, which belongs to the Member of Parliament Mykola Tischenko (Servant of the People), works for individual guests, including MPs.

So, MPs from the Servant of the People, as well as businessmen were detected in the restaurant.

Police did not find visitors at the Velur restaurant in Kyiv.